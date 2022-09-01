More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, summery; high 90
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 1
Nation
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day.
World
Waterborne diseases spread among flood victims in Pakistan
Pakistani health officials on Thursday reported an outbreak of waterborne diseases in areas hit by recent record-breaking flooding, as authorities stepped up efforts to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people who lost their homes in the disaster.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 65; clear to partly cloudy night
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Warm, Sunny Start To September - Rain Possible Friday - Fantastic Labor Day Weekend
As we turn the calendar page into September, it'll feel more like summer on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and lots of sunshine. We'll watch a rain chance on Friday before very nice weather is expected for Labor Day weekend. - D.J. Kayser