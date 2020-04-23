More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Sunny start, then cloudy, high 61
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Apparent tornado hits southern Oklahoma
One person was killed Wednesday when the apparent tornado damaged at least two businesses.
Coronavirus
Trump says he disagrees with Georgia plans to open
Speaking at a daily White House briefing, the president said he had spoken with Gov. Brian Kemp over the phone.
World
Pentagon: Iran missile launch is 'malign behavior'
Senior U.S. military officials are calling Iran's satellite launch a provocation.
Coronavirus
Calif. health officials find earlier virus deaths
It underscored shortcomings in the nation's surveillance system for detecting outbreaks.