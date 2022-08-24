More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny start, PM showers likely; high 83
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 24
Business
Tropical Storm Ma-on headed for southeastern China
Tropical Storm Ma-on was gaining strength as it headed for Hong Kong and other parts of southeastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines.
World
AP PHOTOS: Drought changes landscape in southwest China
River bottoms partially exposed by drought create a rare sight that becomes an urban beach at dusk to escape the withering heat. Farmlands baked by the sun leave rice stalks yellowed, the famed hot pepper plants all but bereft of fruit, the reservoirs reduced to a puddle of water and cracked earth.
Variety
One month later, Kentucky flood evacuees weigh cloudy future
Nearly a month after deadly flooding engulfed their houses, some eastern Kentuckians sheltering at state parks continue to wrestle with the same life-defining question — whether to rebuild at the place they call home or start over somewhere else.
Nation
Woman dies after disappearing in Zion National Park flood
An Arizona woman has died after she was swept away during flash flooding four days ago at Utah's Zion National Park, officials said Tuesday.