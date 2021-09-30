More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Sunny start, high 83; chance of evening showers
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 30
World
Very heavy rain causes flash floods in Slovenia's capital
Very heavy rainfall has caused flash floods in Slovenia's capital Ljubljana that interrupted a theatre show, surged inside homes, hospitals and other buildings, and forced hundreds of interventions by emergency crews, authorities said Thursday.
World
Several injured as tornado hits German port city
A tornado in the German port city of Kiel has injured several people, four of them seriously, authorities said.
World
Bangkok braces for possible flooding as rains continue
Authorities sandbagged low-lying areas in the Thai capital and checked pumping stations Thursday along the Chao Phraya River in preparation for possible flooding as dams upstream, swollen by heavy rains, were forced to release water as a precaution.
Paul Douglas
Last 80-Degree High Today - Friday Puddles Mark Arrival of Cooler Air
It's been an amazing run of weather, some of the best conditions of the entire year (if you favor lukewarm sunshine, low humidity and fewer bugs) but today will be the last 80-degree day in sight for the MSP metro. Friday's cool frontal passage sparks (light) showers, with a cooling trend as we sail into the weekend. That said, looking out 7-10 days I see more 70s than 60s for daytime highs.