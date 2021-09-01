More from Star Tribune
Nation
In Ida's aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana
Louisiana residents still reeling from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ida scrambled for food, gas, water and relief from the sweltering heat as thousands of line workers toiled to restore electricity and officials vowed to set up more sites where people could get free meals and cool off.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, pleasant; high 79
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 1
Business
Where to turn when a natural disaster upends your finances
Natural disasters can upend lives in an instant, but unwinding the financial damage can take many months. Still, those affected have many sources of help.
Nation
Strong winds push California wildfire closer to Lake Tahoe
Flames raced across treetops and through drought-stricken vegetation as firefighters scrambled Wednesday to keep a growing California wildfire from reaching a resort city at the southern tip of Lake Tahoe after evacuation orders were expanded to neighboring Nevada.
Nation
'We'll endure': Ida leaves Gulf town of Houma in tatters
Main Street of this southern Louisiana town resembles a canyon of rubble after Hurricane Ida.