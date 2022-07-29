More from Star Tribune
Nation
Appalachian floods kill at least 15 as rescue teams deploy
Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard searched Friday for people missing in record floods that wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America. Kentucky's governor said 15 people have died, a toll he expected to grow as the rain keeps falling.
Nation
St. Louis region hit by more flooding, prompting rescues
Heavy rains brought another round of flooding to the St. Louis region that was already recovering from record rains earlier this week, prompting firefighters to help dozens of people escape the floodwaters.
Nation
Extended triple-digit heat suspected in 4 deaths in Oregon
Triple-digit heat was being investigated Thursday as the cause of death for four people in Oregon as a sweltering heat wave enveloped the Pacific Northwest — and the forecast showed no sign of letting up soon in a region unaccustomed to such temperatures.
Evening weather: Low of 58; patchy clouds and cool
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.