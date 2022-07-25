More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, mild, high 82
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, July 25
Nation
Alaska experiencing wildfires it's never seen before
Alaska is burning this year in ways rarely or ever seen, from the largest wildfire in a typically mainly fireproof southwest region to a pair of blazes that ripped through forests and produced smoke that blew hundreds of miles to the the Bering Sea community of Nome, where the normally crystal clear air was pushed into the extremely unhealthy category.
Nation
As heat records fall in Northeast, some city dwellers flee
It's not exactly flowing with milk and honey — just ask the area's struggling black bears — but Promised Land offered respite Sunday for city folks in the Northeast trying to escape a nearly weeklong hot spell that only threatened to intensify.
Paul Douglas
Pleasant July Weather This Week - Rain Chances Monday Night & Tuesday
A fairly average late July day is expected Monday with mainly sunny skies and highs around average. Rain chances move in Monday night into Tuesday, with highs continuing to hover around to a few degrees below average through the end of the week. - D.J. Kayser