More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Business
Airbus, Air France face criminal trial over Rio-Paris crash
Airbus and Air France went on trial on manslaughter charges Monday over the crash of a Rio de Janeiro to Paris flight in 2009 that plunged into the Atlantic amid thunderstorms, killing all 228 people aboard and leading to changes in air safety regulations.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, mild; high 70
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 10
Nation
'Nothing's left': Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind
With her home gone and all her belongings trashed by Hurricane Ian, Alice Pujols wept as she picked through soggy clothes, toys and overturned furniture piled head-high outside a stranger's house, looking to salvage something — anything — for her four children and herself.
World
Malaysian PM dissolves Parliament, calls snap polls
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Parliament will be dissolved Monday, paving the way for general elections that are expected to be held in early November.
World
Drive for climate compensation grows after Pakistan's floods
Every part of Rajul Noor's life has been wrecked by this summer's massive monsoon-driven floods. The 12-year-old girl's family home is destroyed, as is the school that she loved. The friends she used to walk to school and play with are scattered, finding refuge elsewhere.