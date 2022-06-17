More from Star Tribune
World
Hurricane Blas heads out to sea off southern Mexico
Hurricane Blas was heading out to sea off Mexico's southern Pacific coast Friday, but a tropical depression has also formed off Central America.
World
As Po dries up, Italy's food and energy supplies are at risk
Water is so low in large stretches of Italy's largest river that local residents are walking through the middle of the expanse of sand and shipwrecks are resurfacing.
World
Europe wilts under early heat wave from Med to North Sea
A blanket of hot air stretching from the Mediterranean to the North Sea is giving much of western Europe its first heat wave of the summer, with temperatures forecast to top 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) from Malaga to London on Friday. Some areas are expected to see the mercury pass 40C (104F).
Business
Yellowstone Park gateway towns fret about tourism future
A gnawing uncertainty hung over the Yellowstone National Park gateway town of Gardiner this week following unprecedented flooding that shut down one of America's most beloved natural attractions and swept away roads, bridges and homes.