Nation
Tropical storm warning for parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas
Tropical storm warnings were issued early Friday for much of the Florida peninsula, Cuba and the Bahamas as a system that battered Mexico moves through the Gulf of Mexico, bringing threats of heavy rain and wind for the weekend.
Sports
Marlins' Alcantara dominant again, shuts down Giants
Sandy Alcantara allowed three hits in seven innings and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 3-0 on Thursday night.
Nation
Storm watches posted for Florida as system moves into Gulf
Tropical storm watches were posted Thursday for Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas as the system that battered Mexico moves to the east.
World
US forecasters alert about potential storm aimed at Florida
The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a bulletin Thursday on an area of low pressure on Mexico's Yucatan peninsula that could become a depression or tropical storm and head toward Florida's Gulf coast.