More From Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 73, with clouds rolling in
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Summer swelter: Persistent heat wave breaks records, spirits
From the normally chilly Russian Arctic to the traditionally sweltering American South, big swaths of the Northern Hemisphere continued to sizzle with extreme heat as the start of summer more resembled the dog days of August.
Business
Owners of candle factory damaged in tornado plan expansion
The company that operated a Kentucky candle factory leveled by a deadly winter tornado plans to ramp up production with a $33 million investment at a nearby plant, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.
Paul Douglas
Strong Storms Possible Late Friday Into Friday Night - Cooler Highs This Weekend
While we will start Friday off sunny in the metro, we can't rule out a few rogue showers or storms Friday afternoon with a better chance of strong storms Friday Night. Cooler air moves in for the weekend. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 93, mostly sunny
It'll be summery, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight north and west of the Twin Cities. There's a line of showers and thunderstorms headed our way late Friday into Saturday morning.