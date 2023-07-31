More from Star Tribune
Nation
Biden goes west to talk about his administration's efforts to combat climate change
President Joe Biden will travel to Arizona, New Mexico and Utah next week and is expected to talk about his administration's efforts to combat climate change as the region endures a brutally hot summer with soaring temperatures, the White House said Monday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 85
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, July 31
Paul Douglas
August Outlook: A Bigger, Brighter Moon
After a few stormy tantrums last week, this week looks quiet into Friday with little rain, and temperatures warming up over time. Daytime highs may top 90F in the metro the latter half of this week, before cooling back into the 80s next week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Nation
Record heat waves illuminate plight of poorest Americans who suffer without air conditioning
As Denver neared triple-digit temperatures, Ben Gallegos sat shirtless on his porch swatting flies off his legs and spritzing himself with a misting fan to try to get through the heat. Gallegos, like many in the nation's poorest neighborhoods, doesn't have air conditioning.