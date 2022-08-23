More from Star Tribune
World
Storm forces school closures, evacuations in Philippines
A tropical storm lashed the northern Philippines with strong winds and rain Tuesday, injuring at least two people and prompting the president to close schools and government offices in the capital and outlying provinces.
Nation
Children of climate change come of age in 'Katrina Babies'
Edward Buckles, Jr. was 13 when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and completely upended his life. Buckles and his family moved from New Orleans to Lafayette, Louisiana for several months while their hometown began to recover from the catastrophic storm.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 84
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 23
Business
Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops
With China's biggest freshwater lake reduced to just 25% of its usual size by a severe drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to one of the country's key rice-growing regions.
World
Heads of Hungary weather service fired after wrong forecast
The two top officials of Hungary's meteorological service were fired Monday after an inaccurate rain forecast prompted the postponement of a fireworks display on the country's most important national holiday.