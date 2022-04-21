More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 57; chance of storms Friday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, April 21
Nation
Wind will be a force to reckon with on Southwest wildfires
Fire managers across the Southwest are reckoning with strong winds that forecasters say could lead to explosive growth in wildfires this week. Hundreds of people were evacuated in numerous blazes that have scorched structures and signaled an early start to the fire season.
Weather
Oh, spring, where art thou? It may not warm up until May
Aprils have been trending cooler in recent years, according to the Minnesota State Climatology Office, but that does not mean we're in for a cool summer.
Evening forecast: Low of 37 and clearing skies
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Praise for reforms from judge overseeing New Orleans police
A federal judge and court appointed monitors hired to oversee reform of the New Orleans Police Department said Wednesday that the long-troubled agency could reach full compliance this year after a nearly decade-old court-backed overhaul of its policies and practices.