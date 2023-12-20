More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 40; rainy Christmas likely
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Dec. 20
Paul Douglas
Christmas Eve Rain - Slushy Next Week?
A little drizzle may fall Friday morning, but most of the rain comes Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. Even a rumble of thunder? 50F is possible Christmas Eve (old MSP record is 46). I see consistent 40s into next Monday, followed by a cooling trend. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Northeastern US mops up ahead of holidays after deadly storm slams the region, killing at least 5
Just days before the Christmas holiday, people across the northeastern U.S. were mopping up Tuesday after a major storm dumped torrential rains and brought damaging winds from Pennsylvania to Maine, as some rivers in the region rose even higher. At least five people were killed.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 25 with some clouds; clearing to come Wednesday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 37; increasing clouds
It'll be partly to mostly cloudy, with some gusty winds. The snowfall deficit continues, with a warmup on the way.