Nation
Hurricane Ida winds hit 150 mph ahead of Louisiana strike
NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida rapidly grew in strength early Sunday, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane just hours before hitting the Louisiana coast as…
Business
The Latest: Israel expands booster shots to 12 and older
JERUSALEM -- Israel has expanded its coronavirus booster shot program to include anyone over 12.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, drying out; high 79
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, Aug. 29
Nation
EXPLAINER: Ida similar to Katrina, but stronger, smaller
Hurricane Ida is looking eerily like a dangerous and perhaps scarier sequel to 2005's Hurricane Katrina, the costliest storm in American history. But there's a few still-to-come twists that could make Ida nastier in some ways, but not quite as horrific in others.
World
Hurricane brushes Puerto Vallarta, heads up Mexico coast
Hurricane Nora is churning northward up Mexico's Pacific Coast toward the narrow Gulf of California, after making a sweep past the Puerto Vallarta area.