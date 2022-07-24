More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, dry, breezy; high 79
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, July 24
World
Houthi report says flash floods in Yemen leave 9 dead
Heavy seasonal rains drove flash floods through Yemen and left at least nine people dead, official media reported Sunday.
Paul Douglas
2022: On track for 'gustiest' year on record?
Yesterday's rain put a dent in the drought, but the southern half of Minnesota needs more frequent and widespread rain in the coming weeks. Possible, but unlikely. I expect drought to worse as we slide into August. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Summer in America is becoming hotter, longer and more dangerous
Wildfires had been burning for weeks, shrouding Reno, Nev., in harmful smoke, when Jillian Abney and her 8-year-old daughter Izi drove into the Sierras last…