Morning forecast: Sunny, cooler, high 29
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Feb. 10
Paul Douglas
Sunny But Cooler Friday - Warming Back Up This Weekend
Cooler conditions move in Friday behind a cold front, but at least it'll be sunny out! That cooler weather only lasts a day, though, as highs climb back into the 30s for this weekend and early next week. The next storm chance won't be until mid-next week. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 10 and breezy as a front moves in for a colder Friday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cold front dropping in, high 36
Weather should stay fairly dry as a cold front moves over the state. Watch for windy conditions Thursday night.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy, high 36
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Feb. 9