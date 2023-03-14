More from Star Tribune
Nation
Northeast winter storm shuts schools, knocks out power
The start of a winter storm with heavy, wet snow led to hundreds of school closings, canceled flights and thousands of power outages in parts of the Northeast on Tuesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, cool; high 33
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, March 14
World
Death toll climbs as Cyclone Freddy slams Malawi, Mozambique
An unrelenting Cyclone Freddy that is currently battering southern Africa has killed at least 56 people in Malawi and Mozambique since it struck the continent for a second time on Saturday night, authorities in both countries have confirmed.
Nation
Scientists say climate change goosed New Zealand storm fury
Climate change worsened flooding from a tropical cyclone that shut down much of New Zealand last month in one of the country's costliest disasters, scientists said, but they couldn't quite calculate how much it magnified the catastrophe.
Local
Minnesota's weather observers add ground truth to forecasting
The CoCoRaHS rain and snow observation network has 20,000 members across the country, and Minnesota leads in adding new volunteers.