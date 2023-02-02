More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Winter storm cancels flights, keeps thousands without power
A mess of ice, sleet and snow lingered across much of the southern U.S. on Thursday as thousands in Texas endured freezing temperatures with no power, including many in the state capital of Austin, but a warming trend was forecast to bring relief from the deadly storm.
Variety
Phil's Groundhog Day prediction: 6 more weeks of winter
A furry critter in a western Pennsylvania town has predicted six more weeks of winter during an annual Groundhog Day celebration.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny but turning colder with a breeze
Expect a high of about 10.
Paul Douglas
Dropping Temperatures Thursday, But A Warm Up In Store For The Weekend
Behind a clipper that'll bring some light snow across northern Minnesota Wednesday night, temperatures will drop as we head through Thursday with another bitterly cold day expected Friday. The good news is highs will warm to the 30s for the weekend! - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 10; mostly cloudy, with a brief shot of much colder air
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.