More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
A rapidly melting Antarctica gets the attention of UN chief ahead of COP28 climate talks
On the cusp of the COP28 climate talks, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited frozen but rapidly melting Antarctica and said Thursday that intense action must be taken at the conference where countries will address their commitments to lowering emissions of planet-warming gases.
Paul Douglas
Cold Start For Black Friday Shopping - Flurries Sunday?
Quiet weather continues to dominate here through the rest of the extended holiday weekend, with only the chance of a few flurries on Sunday. Highs Friday through the weekend will be in the low to mid-30s. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 18; cooler weather sticking around
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
El Niño-worsened flooding has Somalia in a state of emergency. Residents of one town are desperate
First, some families fled drought and violence. Now they say they have nowhere to hide from intense flooding as rainfall exacerbated by the weather phenomenon El Niño pummels large parts of Somalia.