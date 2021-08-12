More from Star Tribune
Local
Flooding hits Michigan amid another round of Midwest storms
Heavy rains brought flooding to parts of Michigan early Thursday, shutting down some freeways in the Detroit area, as waves of thunderstorms made their way across large swaths of the Midwest.
World
Floods that hit northern Turkey leave 6 dead, 1 missing
Severe floods and mudslides triggered by torrential rain in northern Turkey have left at least six people dead and another person missing, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Thursday.
World
Search resumes for victims of deadly Indian landslide
Rescuers resumed their search Thursday for survivors and victims of a large landslide that swept across a highway in the mountains of northern India a day earlier, killing at least 13 people.
Nation
Wildfire bears down on Montana towns as West burns
A wildfire bore down on rural southeastern Montana towns Thursday as continuing hot, dry weather throughout the West drove flames through more than a dozen states.