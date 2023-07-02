More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Sunny and warm, high 90
Things should stay dry Sunday with sunny skies and warm temperatures.
Paul Douglas
Heating Up With Increasing Thunderstorm Chances
Backyard thermometers will tickle the 90s once again today with mid 90s likely tomorrow, which could be the hottest day of the year so far! Spotty showers and storms arrive late tomorrow and linger through the 4th, some of which could be a bit vigorous. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Beatriz dissipates after brushing Mexico's Pacific coast as a hurricane, while Adrian also weakens
Tropical Storm Beatriz dissipated Saturday after brushing Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast as a hurricane, dumping heavy rain across coastal areas.
Evening forecast: Low of 68; mainly clear, with a hot couple days ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Climate change keeps making wildfires and smoke worse. Scientists call it the 'new abnormal'
It was a smell that invoked a memory. Both for Emily Kuchlbauer in North Carolina and Ryan Bomba in Chicago. It was smoke from wildfires, the odor of an increasingly hot and occasionally on-fire world.