World
Hurricane Norma has weakened slightly but remains a major storm off Mexico's Pacific coast
Hurricane Norma weakened slightly but remained a major storm Friday as it took aim at the twin resorts of Los Cabos at the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny and warm, high 68
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Oct. 20
Business
Gale-force winds and floods strike Northern Europe. At least 2 people killed in Scotland
Gale-force winds and floods struck several countries in Northern Europe as the region braced for more heavy rain on Friday. In Scotland, at least two people were reported dead and authorities searched for a man thought to be trapped in his vehicle.
Paul Douglas
Friday The Warmest Of MEA Weekend - Sun/Cloud Mix Continues
A quiet MEA weekend weather-wise in the metro continues into Friday, with highs in the mid-60s expected. A mix of sun and clouds continues through the weekend, before a bit of a pattern change is expected next week. - D.J. Kayser
World
Hundreds in Scotland told to evacuate as northern Europe braces for gale-force winds and floods
Hundreds of people were being evacuated from their homes and schools closed in parts of Scotland on Thursday, as much of northern Europe braced for stormy weather, heavy rain and gale-force winds from the east.