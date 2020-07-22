More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Wild
Quiet video: The silence of sounds while in hockey quarantine
Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan is serving a 14-day quarantine in Edmonton before she can cover the NHL postseason, and here's what she hears during the day in her hotel room.
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny and upper 70s
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Coronavirus
Trump urges mask wearing: 'If you can, use the mask'
Trump showed off his mask from the White House briefing room podium.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 60; storms possible, then clear and humid
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
U.S.: Chinese hackers targeting COVID-19 research
The Justice Department on Tuesday accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.