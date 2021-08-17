More from Star Tribune
World
Germany: 1 dead, 1 missing after flood brings down bridge
German rescue teams have recovered the body of a woman who was swept off a bridge by floods in Bavaria, the German news agency dpa reported Tuesday.
World
Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti
Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.
World
Thousands evacuated as fire sweeps through French forests
Thousands of people were evacuated from homes and vacation spots near the French Riviera as firefighters battled a fire racing through surrounding forests Tuesday, the latest of several wildfires that have swept the Mediterranean region.
Nation
Winds drive nation's largest wildfire toward California city
Gusty winds drove the nation's largest wildfire toward a Northern California county seat as firefighters struggled to contain the month-old blaze amid forecasts of more dangerous weather.