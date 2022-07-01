More from Star Tribune
World
Mudslide leaves 19 dead, 50 missing in northeast India
Rescuers found more bodies Friday as they resumed searching for dozens of missing after a mudslide triggered by weeks of heavy downpours killed at least 19 people at a railroad construction site in India's northeast, officials said.
Business
To avoid blackouts, California may tap fossil fuel plants
Looking to avoid power blackouts, California may turn to the one energy source it's otherwise desperate to get rid of: fossil fuels.
Evening forecast: Low of 64 and partly cloudy; seasonable weekend ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Watching Storm Chances For The 4th Of July Weekend - Drought Conditions Creeping Back In
Dry, slightly cooler weather is in place today. However, shower and storm chances increase heading into the extended Independence Day weekend. Click for the details! - D.J. Kayser