Politics
Biden to join governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Kentucky on Monday to meet with families and view damage from storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky's history.
World
France in midst of 4th heat wave amid historic drought
France was in the midst of its fourth heat wave of the year Monday as the country faces what the government warned is its worst drought on record.
World
Protesters block roads in Iraq after third day of power cuts
Demonstrators blocked roads as protests broke out in southern Iraq on Monday after power outages left many without electricity during scorching peak summer heat.
Business
Former coal town comes together in face of Kentucky floods
Barely a week after floodwaters swept downtown and left a foot of mud and twisted, gutted buildings along Main Street, an incongruous sight appeared: A flashing sign declaring JR's Barber Shop "OPEN."