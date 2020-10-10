More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny and mild, with high in 60s
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Hurricane Delta weakens to Category 1 storm
Delta blew ashore in an area where devastation remains widely evident from Hurricane Laura.
Nation
Storm-ravaged Lake Charles prepares for Hurricane Delta
Residents in south Louisiana braced to relive a nightmare.
Nation
Michigan governor: Trump giving hate groups 'safe harbor'
Gretchen Whitmer called for a stronger stance against extremism targeted at state officials.
Coronavirus
Fauci: Trump rally would be within CDC guidelines
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, didn't join critics of the Trump campaign timeline to resume.