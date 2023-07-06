More from Star Tribune
Nation
Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there
Earth's average temperature on Wednesday remained at an unofficial record high set the day before, the latest grim milestone in a week that has seen a series of climate-change-driven extremes.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny and mild, high 77
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, July 6
World
Death toll from 2 weeks of monsoon rains in Pakistan rises to 43 amid fears of floods, officials say
The death toll from two weeks of monsoon rains rose to at least 43 on Thursday after four people died in weather-related incidents in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore amid fears of floods, authorities said.
World
Nigeria triggers national response plan for annual deadly floods; 14 states on alert
Nigeria's government activated its national response plan ahead of what is expected to be another round of annual flooding related to climate change, putting several states on alert, authorities told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Nation
Tuesday set an unofficial record for the hottest day on Earth. Wednesday may break it
The planet's temperature spiked on Tuesday to its hottest day in decades and likely centuries, and Wednesday could become the third straight day Earth unofficially marks a record-breaking high. It's the latest in a series of climate-change extremes that alarm but don't surprise scientists.