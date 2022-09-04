More from Star Tribune
World
Pakistani officials: Swelling lake could cause more flooding
More flooding is expected in southern Pakistan, where Lake Manchar swelled from unprecedented monsoon rains that began in mid-June, officials warned on Sunday. The deluge has so far killed nearly 1,300 people.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny and mild, high 74
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, Sept. 4
World
China, Japan ground ferries, flights as typhoon approaches
Cities in eastern China suspended ferry services and classes and flights were canceled in Japan on Sunday as Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest global storm this year, blew its way past Taiwan and the Koreas with fierce winds and heavy rains.
Nation
Fire-stricken California town has learned to live on edge
The fire-stricken Northern California town of Weed has long been seen by passersby as a whimsical spot to stop along Interstate 5 and buy an ironic T-shirt, but residents say they've grown edgy in recent years due to a new danger: Dark skies, swirling ash and flames that race so quickly they leave little time for escape.
Nation
Flashbacks: Charred California town no stranger to wildfire
Her home destroyed, dog missing, and 10-year relationship with her boyfriend recently ended – all Naomi Vogelsang could do on Saturday was sit outside of a Northern California wildfire evacuation center with $20 in her pocket, waiting for a ride to the casino.