More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 59; mostly clear and rain chances gone, with cooler air coming
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Windy & Cooler Sunday But Heat Returns This Week
A blustery Sunday is on tap with the coolest highs since the first week of this month in the mid-70s. Temperatures start climbing upward for the work week with the upper 80s expected (and potentially a shot at 90F) by Wednesday and Thursday. - D.J. Kayser