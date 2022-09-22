More from Star Tribune
World
Puerto Rico struggles to reach areas cut off by Fiona
Hurricane Fiona left hundreds of people stranded across Puerto Rico after smashing roads and bridges, with authorities still struggling to reach them four days after the storm smacked the U.S. territory, causing historic flooding.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny and cool, high 62
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 22
Business
Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona's rampage
More than a half million people in Puerto Rico remained without water service three days after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the U.S. territory, and many spent hours in lines Wednesday to fill jugs from water trucks while others scooped water from mountain runoff.
Paul Douglas
Astronomical Fall Arrives Thursday Evening - Feeling A Lot More Like Fall
After the 18th 90F degree day of the year Tuesday with a record high of 92F, a cold front came through and dropped the hammer with cooler and less humid air. Thursday will be in the low 60s under sunny skies. Showery, windy weather is likely Friday with highs only in the 50s. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 48; mostly clear with fall in the air
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.