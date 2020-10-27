More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Nation
Philadelphia police kill man waving knife
Police shot and killed a 27-year-old Black man on a Philadelphia street Monday afternoon after yelling at him to drop his knife.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 36, sunny and chilly
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Washington state scientists remove 98 'murder hornets'
Workers from the Washington state Department of Agriculture managed to destroy the first nest of so-called murder hornets discovered in the US without suffering any stings or other injuries, the agency said Monday.
Politics
Senate Republicans celebrate Barrett confirmation
Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court late Monday by a deeply divided Senate, Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump's nominee days before the election and secure a likely conservative court majority for years to come.
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny and chilly, high 36
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast