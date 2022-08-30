More from Star Tribune
World
UN seeks $160 million in emergency aid for Pakistan floods
The United Nations and Pakistan issued an appeal Tuesday for $160 million in emergency funding to help millions affected by record-breaking floods that have killed more than 1,150 people since mid-June.
Nation
Storms blamed in deaths of 2 children in Michigan, Arkansas
Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South are being blamed for the deaths of two children in Michigan and Arkansas.
Nation
Governor declares water emergency for Mississippi capital
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday night that he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall exacerbated problems in one of Jackson's water-treatment plants and caused low water pressure through much of the capital city.
Paul Douglas
Warm Sunshine Spills Into Labor Day
One of the nicer weeks of summer is shaping up with comfortable humidity levels into midweek. Expect mid to upper 80s later this week with a mostly-dry sky lingering into Labor Day. Remarkable. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson