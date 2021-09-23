More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Sports
The Latest: Final Ryder Cup practices start in a bluster
The Latest on the Ryder Cup, the golf showdown between the United States and Europe (all times CDT):
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny and beautiful, high 72
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 23
Business
EU legal adviser says VW software is banned 'defeat device'
A top European Union legal adviser said Thursday that software installed in Volkswagen cars to alter the amount of pollutants coming out of their exhaust pipes in hot or cold weather and at high altitude doesn't conform to the 27-nation bloc's laws.
Business
After Northeast flooding, insurance woes swamp residents
After being pummeled by two tropical storms that submerged basements, cracked home foundations and destroyed belongings, Northeastern U.S. residents still in the throes of recovery are being hit with another unexpected blow: Thousands of families are now swamped with financial losses because they didn't have flood insurance.
Paul Douglas
Smooth Sailing in the Weather Department - Warming Up to 80+ Next Week
With everything else going on in the world I'm enjoying this quiet spell in the weather. As much as we still need soaking rains it's hard (for me) to become too indignant about lukewarm sunshine and a streak of 70s (maybe low 80s early next week?) Mother Nature is taking a few days off and I'm OK with that.