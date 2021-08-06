More from Star Tribune
East Metro
Man 'conscious and responsive' after lightning strike at Vali-Hi Drive-In in Lake Elmo
The man was "conscious and responsive" immediately afterward, authorities said.
Nation
Wildfire explodes to third-largest in California history
A wildfire raging in Northern California exploded in size overnight, becoming the third-largest wildfire in state history amid high temperatures and strong winds. Better weather conditions were expected to aid the firefight on Friday.
World
Thousands flee fires in Greece, Turkey; some rescued by sea
Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that left one person dead, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sun returns, high 88; more storms Saturday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Aug. 6
Sports
'Same frying pan': Marathoners brace for heat in Sapporo
Eliud Kipchoge looks at the early-morning heat and the heavy humidity forecast for the marathon with a cool demeanor.