Morning forecast: Sun emerges, high 29
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 12
Paul Douglas
Minnesotans Hopelessly Divided On El Nino
A little slush may fall near Duluth, possibly light rain in the metro Friday. Otherwise expect a brisk day today with 20s for highs, but 40s return Thursday into most of next week. In fact, long range models keep daytime highs close to 40F through New Year's Day. Odds increasingly favor a brown Christmas for most of Minnesota. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Snowfall, rain and gusty winds hit Northeast as Tennessee recovers from deadly tornadoes
A combination of heavy rain, snow and wind brought threats of flooding and power outages to the Northeast on Monday, part of the same storm system that killed six people in Tennessee, including a 10-year-old boy, as tornadoes toppled houses and tens of thousands of people lost power.
Morning forecast: Lingering clouds, high 35
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Dec. 11