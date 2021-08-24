Paul Douglas

It won't be enough rain to eradicate the worst statewide drought since 1988, but at this point every bit helps. A few swarms of storms are likely, starting today, spilling into next weekend, and NOAA guidance keeps us wetter than average into mid-September. Encouraging trends, but the drought is on a dimmer switch, not an on-off switch. It will take many months to dig out from our rainfall deficit.