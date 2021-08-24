More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Stormy Tuesday, high 88
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 24
Nation
California firefighters battle a dozen large wildfires
More than 13,500 firefighters were working Monday to contain a dozen large California wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee to safety.
Nation
Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea
Residents across the waterlogged Northeast began clearing mud and tearing out sodden carpets Monday after deluges dropped by Tropical Storm Henri, whose remnants threatened further flooding in New England as the system made a slow trek back to the sea.
Paul Douglas
Sliding Into a Wetter Pattern - A Few Rounds of T-storms On The Way
It won't be enough rain to eradicate the worst statewide drought since 1988, but at this point every bit helps. A few swarms of storms are likely, starting today, spilling into next weekend, and NOAA guidance keeps us wetter than average into mid-September. Encouraging trends, but the drought is on a dimmer switch, not an on-off switch. It will take many months to dig out from our rainfall deficit.
Nation
Survivors grapple with aftermath of deadly Tennessee flood
Anna Mays woke up in a panic attack Monday, thinking she was back in the rising floodwater.