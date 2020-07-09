More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Stormy and warm, high 88
Chance of more thunderstorms in the Twin Cities returns midday today.
Brainerd International Raceway ready for its big weekend
Kristi Copham talks Brainerd International Raceway's Trans Am Series event.
Trump, Mexican leader visit about trade, politics
The White House meeting with Andrés Manuel López Obrador is being billed as a celebration of economic ties and the new North American trade agreement.
Pence: CDC will issue new guidance for reopening schools
Vice President Mike Pence says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be issuing new guidance for the reopening of schools in the fall.
Evening forecast: Low of 75; storms, possibly strong, and humid
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast