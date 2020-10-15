More from Star Tribune
Nation
West Coast fires expose millions to pollution
Wildfires churning out dense plumes of smoke as they scorch huge swaths of the U.S. West Coast have exposed millions of people to hazardous pollution levels
Video
Morning forecast: Still breezy, high in 40s
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Coronavirus
Wisconsin sees record hospitalizations
The 1,017 people hospitalized beat the previous high of 950 set just a day before.
Nation
Trump: Son 'fine' after testing positive for COVID
President Donald Trump said his son 14-year-old son, Barron, is "fine" after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 35; cloudy, cooler and less windy
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast