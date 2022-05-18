More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Some sun, chance of evening storms, high 75
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, May 18
Sports
Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit
Hundreds of climbers who scaled Mount Everest over the last few days taking advantage of favorable weather conditions have begun to return safely down the mountain.
Paul Douglas
A Few Spring Thundershowers - Unusually Cool Weekend Brewing
Spring is always two steps forward - one step back. Or is it the other way around? A stray T-storm is possible today, perhaps a swarm of heavier storms Thursday, and a few may turn severe. Behind this frontal passage another rush of cool air is on the way. You may even need a sweatshirt this weekend, but 60s return next week.
Nation
New Mexico fires prompt forest closures; governor seeks aid
New Mexico's governor said Tuesday that given the ferocity and swift movements of a record-setting wildfire burning in the northeastern part of the state, the damage will be significant with estimates of burned homes and other structures likely to range between 1,000 and 1,500.
Evening forecast: Low of 56; cloudy with a couple of showers
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.