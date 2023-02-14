More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Soaking rain, high 43
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 14
Kenya seeks divine help to end crippling, ongoing drought
With the prospect of a sixth consecutive failed rainy season in the east and Horn of Africa, Kenya's president is hoping the heavens will finally open with the help of a national day of mass prayer on Tuesday.
New Zealand declares emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle eases
The New Zealand government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday after Cyclone Gabrielle battered the country's north in what officials described as the nation's most severe weather event in years.
Hypothermia death exposes hole in Fairbanks' homeless care
The case of a homeless man who froze to death in Alaska's second-largest city of Fairbanks has exposed a hole in the safety net of care provided to a vulnerable population in one of the coldest places in the country.
Paul Douglas
Unusual Warming Properties of Pine Trees
Treat your valentine to an umbrella today with periods of rain, as a storm tracks from the Texas Panhandle into the MSP metro tonight. A few inches of slush may fall on the cold side of the storm (Brainerd and Bemidji) with a slushy coating in the Twin Cities Wednesday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson