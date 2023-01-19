More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Snow fouls morning commute; afternoon drive should be better
The Twin Cities area will see 2 to 4 inches but southern Minnesota will pick up 5 to 8 inches, the National Weather Service said.
Nation
Warming to make California downpours even wetter, study says
As damaging as it was for more than 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow to fall on California since Christmas, a worst-case global warming scenario could juice up similar future downpours by one-third by the middle of this century, a new study says.
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow winds down; high 31
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 19
World
Taliban say 78 dead due to wintry weather in Afghanistan
Taliban officials said Thursday that 78 people have died in just over a week during Afghanistan's harsh winter, deepening the country's humanitarian crisis.
Nation
California storms feed systems set up to capture rainwater
As Californians tally the damage from recent storms, some are taking stock of the rainwater captured by cisterns, catches, wells and underground basins — many built in recent years to provide relief to a state locked in decades of drought.