Weather
Morning forecast: Snow showers, then rain showers; high 42
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Oct. 14
World
Rain warning for Mexico's south Gulf coast as TS Karl nears
Tropical Storm Karl moved slowly toward Mexico's southern Gulf coast on Friday, and while it was not expected to grow into a hurricane, forecasters warned of the danger of flash floods from heavy rains in the region.
World
Homes inundated by swollen rivers in Australian floods
Homes were flooded in Melbourne and other cities in Australia's southeast on Friday with rivers forecast to remain dangerously high for days.
World
Puerto Rico to probe power bill complaints following outage
Puerto Rico's Energy Bureau announced Thursday that it will investigate how a private company has handled complaints about electric bills after Hurricane Fiona knocked power out to the entire island.
Nation
Renowned pianist Fats Domino has street renamed in his honor
The New Orleans street where one of the founders of rock 'n' roll spent most of his life is being renamed in his honor.