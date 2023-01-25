More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Severe weather threat moves east after tornadoes hit Texas
A winter storm that brought severe weather to the Gulf Coast and wintry precipitation to the north was headed east Wednesday, a day after tornadoes caused widespread damage in the Houston area and injured three people in Louisiana.
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow showers, high 30
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 25
Paul Douglas
Minor snow and then some serious cold
A light snow coating Wednesday gives way to a more robust clipper system Thursday night. An inch or two of snow will be possible AM Friday with blustery PM winds and falling temps. It'll be plenty cold this weekend with subzero wind chill values. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
World
South Korea, Japan grapple with heavy snow chaos, delays
Thousands of travelers swarmed a small airport in South Korea's Jeju island on Wednesday in a scramble to get on flights following delays by snowstorms as frigid winter weather gripped East Asia for the second straight day.
Nation
Tornado causes damage east of Houston; no injuries reported
A powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado that downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes and businesses in communities east of Houston. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.