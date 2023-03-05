More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Snow on the way, high 36
Sunday could be the start of a fairly snowy week in Minnesota. Watch for a wintery mix this afternoon with temperatures above freezing.
Another very snowy week shaping up
Wet snow arrives later today and spills into part of Monday, with 2-4" of slush possible. Another long-durations now event is shaping up from Wednesday into Saturday as a powerful storm limps from Denver to Sioux Falls, then east towards Green Bay. It looks plowable, but the models are flipping back and forth, so confidence levels are low. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Teen hikers rescued after days stuck in California snowstorm
When his 17-year-old son and friend headed off for a 10-day trek in the Southern California mountains, Cesar Ramirez said he wasn't too worried. The teens were avid hikers with ample foods in their backpacks, a tent and snowshoes, plus extensive training and aspirations to join the military.
Snow blankets Northeast as cleanup begins from deadly storm
Cleanup began in battered parts of the South and Midwest after a sprawling storm system produced ferocious winds and heavy snow that caused widespread damage and multiple deaths before racing through the Northeast on Saturday.