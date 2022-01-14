More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Snow, more to south and west; high 20
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 14
Snowstorm could bring 10" in parts of Minnesota; metro as much as 5"
A sharp cutoff will mean heavier amounts in the west metro and lesser amounts in the northeast metro.
Paul Douglas
Paul Douglas: Plowable potential today; heaviest snow falls west of MSP
This may be the last significant snowfall for some time, based on the latest model guidance. The farther southwest and west you travel away from the Twin Cities today the heavier the snowfall totals will be. Probably plowable in the metro (especially west metro) with lesser amounts east of St. Paul. Enough to gum up travel a little, but in the cosmic scope of things not a huge deal for the immediate metro.
Business
UN forecasts lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023
The United Nations forecast lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023 on Thursday, saying the world is facing new waves of coronavirus infections, persistent labor market challenges, lingering supply chain issues and rising inflationary pressures.