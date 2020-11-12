More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
How a vote on outside police help divided the Minneapolis City Council
A proposal to bring in extra officers from outside agencies to assist the Minneapolis Police Department has divided the City Council and ignited a heated debate over the role of police in the city.
Nation
Late season tropical storm Eta hits Florida again
Eta remained a tropical storm Wednesday afternoon as it prepared to skirt past the heavily populated Tampa Bay region in Florida and crash ashore in the coming hours somewhere to the north along the Gulf of Mexico coast.
Variety
Jane Fonda reflects on 25 years of nonprofit work
Jane Fonda is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Georgia-based nonprofit organization she founded to prevent teenage pregnancies.
Politics
Biden chooses Ron Klain as chief of staff
President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as his chief of staff, installing an aide with decades of experience in the top role in his White House.
Politics
GOP Senator: 'I will step in' to get Biden briefings
Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.,said that President-elect Joe Biden needs intelligence briefings so that he can be prepared to take office, regardless of the outcome of the presidential election.