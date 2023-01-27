More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Snow early; temps fall into teens
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 27
World
Storm Cheneso picks up in Madagascar, more flooding to come
A severe tropical storm which devastated parts of Madagascar this week is set to continue to wreak havoc on the country as it strengthens over the weekend, the United Nations regional weather monitoring service said.
World
Elton John concert canceled due to wild New Zealand weather
Torrential rain and wild weather in Auckland on Friday caused disruptions throughout the city and an Elton John concert to be canceled just before it was due to start.
Nation
California winter storms boost water allocations for cities
Weeks of historic rainfall in California won't be enough to end a severe drought, but it will provide public water agencies serving 27 million people with much more water than the suppliers had been told to expect a month ago, state officials announced Thursday.
Paul Douglas
The Down Slope Of The Temp Rollercoaster Begins
Behind the departing snow from Thursday night's clipper, we will see increasing northwest winds. Friday's high will be set shortly after sunrise - after that, we'll see a downward slide of temperatures through the rest of the day with teens by sunset. - D.J. Kayser